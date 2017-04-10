Summit, ODOT agree to fund study on light polesBill Bader Jr.: 'My...

Summit, ODOT agree to fund study on l...

Summit, ODOT agree to fund study on light poles

Summit Motorsports Park and the Ohio Department of Transportation have agreed to fund a study to look at possible solutions involving three light poles on Summit property that are near the Huron County Airport. As an immediate step, Summit and ODOT have agreed the poles will be marked with red beacons and striped with reflective tape to ensure visibility for pilots approaching the airport.

