Sommers, Hayes earn Reflector Player of the Week honorsNorwalk pole...
Norwalk freshman pole vaulter Jake Sommers and Monroeville slugger Jessica Hayes earned enough votes to be named Norwalk Reflector Players of the week. Sommers earned the nomination after breaking the school pole vault record with a vault of 13-feet-10 in a dual meet against Fremont Ross last week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nicole beese
|Apr 16
|Mona
|10
|Two arrested in task force, GPD bust -
|Apr 6
|people understand
|9
|Norwalk resident raises concerns about proposed...
|Mar '17
|FormerParatrooper
|1
|Sakura, Norwalk's newest restaurant will dish o...
|Dec '16
|tom sanford
|1
|Ashley Long (Oct '16)
|Dec '16
|Wondering
|2
|jamie mullins charlies bar
|Oct '16
|barfly101
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC