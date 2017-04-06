Sell school house at Olena to Olena Community ClubHere are the top...
A deed filed at the office of County Recorder John Elmlinger shows the sale of the school house at Olena to the Olena Community Club for $180. The building will be used as the headquarters of the club of which Thomas J. Burke, Sam Chapin and Carl Reynolds are trustees.
