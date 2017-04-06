Sell school house at Olena to Olena C...

Sell school house at Olena to Olena Community ClubHere are the top...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Norwalk Reflector

A deed filed at the office of County Recorder John Elmlinger shows the sale of the school house at Olena to the Olena Community Club for $180. The building will be used as the headquarters of the club of which Thomas J. Burke, Sam Chapin and Carl Reynolds are trustees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norwalk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Two arrested in task force, GPD bust - Thu people understand 9
Nicole beese Wed Ann M 7
News Norwalk resident raises concerns about proposed... Mar '17 FormerParatrooper 1
News Sakura, Norwalk's newest restaurant will dish o... Dec '16 tom sanford 1
Ashley Long Dec '16 Wondering 2
jamie mullins charlies bar Oct '16 barfly101 1
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
See all Norwalk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norwalk Forum Now

Norwalk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norwalk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
 

Norwalk, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,661 • Total comments across all topics: 280,135,671

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC