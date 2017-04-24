OH City Needs $845K More For New Fire Station
That was the news Fire Chief John Soisson and the owners of Mull & Weithman Architects, Inc. gave city council during Tuesday's work session, saying the design and engineering is about 80 percent complete. Council members also heard the proposed legislation to issue bond-anticipation notes in the maximum principal amount of $845,000, which will help pay for the construction of the station.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FireHouse.com.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nicole beese
|Apr 20
|Carrie
|11
|Two arrested in task force, GPD bust -
|Apr 6
|people understand
|9
|Norwalk resident raises concerns about proposed...
|Mar '17
|FormerParatrooper
|1
|Sakura, Norwalk's newest restaurant will dish o...
|Dec '16
|tom sanford
|1
|Ashley Long (Oct '16)
|Dec '16
|Wondering
|2
|jamie mullins charlies bar (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|barfly101
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC