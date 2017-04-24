OH City Needs $845K More For New Fire...

OH City Needs $845K More For New Fire Station

That was the news Fire Chief John Soisson and the owners of Mull & Weithman Architects, Inc. gave city council during Tuesday's work session, saying the design and engineering is about 80 percent complete. Council members also heard the proposed legislation to issue bond-anticipation notes in the maximum principal amount of $845,000, which will help pay for the construction of the station.

