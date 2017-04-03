Norwalk man arrested twice in one afternoon for DUIMan tested at more ...
A Norwalk man was arrested twice on Saturday, April 1 - both times on the charge of driving under the influence. Police first arrested Corey M. Collins, 38, of 8 Park Ave., about 1:36 p.m. at the intersection of Whittlesey and Grand avenues.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nicole beese
|Apr 1
|Helping
|6
|Two arrested in task force, GPD bust -
|Mar 31
|Citizen
|8
|Norwalk resident raises concerns about proposed...
|Mar '17
|FormerParatrooper
|1
|Sakura, Norwalk's newest restaurant will dish o...
|Dec '16
|tom sanford
|1
|Ashley Long
|Dec '16
|Wondering
|2
|jamie mullins charlies bar
|Oct '16
|barfly101
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC