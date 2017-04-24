Norwalk grad wins BGSU Goodman journalism scholarshipScholarship...
A Norwalk High School graduate from Huron is one of the first two winners of the Terry Goodman Memorial Journalism Scholarship at Bowling Green State University. Courtney Brown, a junior multiplatform journalism major and a transfer student from Firelands College in Huron, is the winner of a $500 scholarship for current university students.
