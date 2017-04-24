Miller''s Market Set To Purchase Geye...

Miller''s Market Set To Purchase Geyer''s-Hawkins In Ashland

Miller's Markets, a supermarket chain with 11 stores in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan will purchase the Ashland store located at 1617 Claremont Avenue on May 1. Miller's has six other locations in Ohio, including one in New London and in Norwalk, both in Huron County.

