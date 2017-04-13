Metzger to join NEDC board of directorsErich Metzger co-founded ABS...
The Norwalk Economic Development Corp. board of directors grew this week as local entrepreneur Erich Metzger became the organization's newest board member. In addition to serving as the CEO of ABS Communications, Metzger is an active member of the community.
