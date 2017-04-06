Mayor Duncan explains his reasoning for vetoing medical-marijuana...

Mayor Duncan explains his reasoning f...

Duncan said Wednesday it was a spur-of-the-moment decision to announce his plans for a veto - one that council members knew was a possibility - and he made it because there's not enough information about the state regulations and it seemed like the right one to make. "In my heart of hearts, I can't sign legislation right now with all the unknowns - and that is my moral dilemma, not medical marijuana itself," he said in an interview Wednesday.

