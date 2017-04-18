Man arrested twice in one night for OVIPolice arrested a man in...

Man arrested twice in one night for O...

Man arrested twice in one night for OVI

Police arrested a Huron man twice over the weekend after he reportedly tried to retrieve a truck from an ex, who had a no-contact order against him. Norwalk officers first arrested Jonathan Hoyt, 34, of Huron, at about 11:03 p.m. on Whittlesey Avenue on Saturday night.

