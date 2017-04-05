Kenneth Dixon Schmuhl and Meghan Griffin

Kenneth Dixon Schmuhl and Meghan Griffin

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Norwalk Reflector

Griffin, the daughter of Timothy and Diana Griffin, of Wakeman, is a 2008 St. Paul Graduate and 2013 Ashland University graduate. She is employed as a first grade teacher at St. Jude School in Elyria.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norwalk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Two arrested in task force, GPD bust - 20 hr people understand 9
Nicole beese Wed Ann M 7
News Norwalk resident raises concerns about proposed... Mar '17 FormerParatrooper 1
News Sakura, Norwalk's newest restaurant will dish o... Dec '16 tom sanford 1
Ashley Long Dec '16 Wondering 2
jamie mullins charlies bar Oct '16 barfly101 1
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
See all Norwalk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norwalk Forum Now

Norwalk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norwalk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Norwalk, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,022 • Total comments across all topics: 280,126,578

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC