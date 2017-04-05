Kenneth Dixon Schmuhl and Meghan Griffin
Griffin, the daughter of Timothy and Diana Griffin, of Wakeman, is a 2008 St. Paul Graduate and 2013 Ashland University graduate. She is employed as a first grade teacher at St. Jude School in Elyria.
