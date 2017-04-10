Inaugural Mapletree Road Race to begin in downtown NorwalkThe...

The inaugural Mapletree Road Race "4 miles on the 4th" will be held at 9:30 a.m. July 4 in downtown Norwalk. Other sponsors include Hartland Mechanical Services, Oglesby Construction, Allstate, The Maxwell Agency, Nobil's Sports & Trophies, Hill's Interiors, Anytime Fitness and the Norwalk Reflector.

