Inaugural Mapletree Road Race to begin in downtown NorwalkThe...
The inaugural Mapletree Road Race "4 miles on the 4th" will be held at 9:30 a.m. July 4 in downtown Norwalk. Other sponsors include Hartland Mechanical Services, Oglesby Construction, Allstate, The Maxwell Agency, Nobil's Sports & Trophies, Hill's Interiors, Anytime Fitness and the Norwalk Reflector.
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nicole beese
|Sun
|Woodlawn ave res
|8
|Two arrested in task force, GPD bust -
|Apr 6
|people understand
|9
|Norwalk resident raises concerns about proposed...
|Mar '17
|FormerParatrooper
|1
|Sakura, Norwalk's newest restaurant will dish o...
|Dec '16
|tom sanford
|1
|Ashley Long
|Dec '16
|Wondering
|2
|jamie mullins charlies bar
|Oct '16
|barfly101
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
