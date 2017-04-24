Imagine Norwalk is back - under new leadershipFirst event is scheduled for June 9. Today at
Those are the words of Doug Berry, owner of Berry's restaurant, who also said there will be a few changes to this year's downtown community event featuring live music and vendors. Berry said this year, instead of Chris Castle or the Jaycees who both previously oversaw the events, Norwalk Arts Council will oversee its six events.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.
