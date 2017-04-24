Imagine Norwalk is back - under new l...

Imagine Norwalk is back - under new leadershipFirst event is scheduled for June 9. Today at

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Reflector

Those are the words of Doug Berry, owner of Berry's restaurant, who also said there will be a few changes to this year's downtown community event featuring live music and vendors. Berry said this year, instead of Chris Castle or the Jaycees who both previously oversaw the events, Norwalk Arts Council will oversee its six events.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norwalk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nicole beese Apr 20 Carrie 11
News Two arrested in task force, GPD bust - Apr 6 people understand 9
News Norwalk resident raises concerns about proposed... Mar '17 FormerParatrooper 1
News Sakura, Norwalk's newest restaurant will dish o... Dec '16 tom sanford 1
Ashley Long (Oct '16) Dec '16 Wondering 2
jamie mullins charlies bar Oct '16 barfly101 1
Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16) Oct '16 MAGA 1
See all Norwalk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norwalk Forum Now

Norwalk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norwalk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Norwalk, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,989 • Total comments across all topics: 280,548,798

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC