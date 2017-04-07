Huron County grand jury indicts 4Two of the cases involve...
Among them was Christopher G. Stanford, 49, most recently of 3 E. Willard Ave., Norwalk, who this time last year was sentenced to a locked-down substance abuse treatment center after being convicted of trafficking in oxycodone. Friday, a grand jury indicted Stanford on two counts of aiding and abetting trafficking in drugs and one count aggravated trafficking in drugs Joseph D. Farris, 28, of Grafton, was indicted on one count of retaliation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nicole beese
|17 hr
|Woodlawn ave res
|8
|Two arrested in task force, GPD bust -
|Apr 6
|people understand
|9
|Norwalk resident raises concerns about proposed...
|Mar '17
|FormerParatrooper
|1
|Sakura, Norwalk's newest restaurant will dish o...
|Dec '16
|tom sanford
|1
|Ashley Long
|Dec '16
|Wondering
|2
|jamie mullins charlies bar
|Oct '16
|barfly101
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC