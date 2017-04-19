Fries joins Norwalk city councilHere are the top stories in the...
At last night's meeting of the city council, William J. Friend, Norwalk shoe merchant, was elected fourth ward councilman to succeed the late Henry C. Schwarz. He received three votes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nicole beese
|Thu
|Carrie
|11
|Two arrested in task force, GPD bust -
|Apr 6
|people understand
|9
|Norwalk resident raises concerns about proposed...
|Mar '17
|FormerParatrooper
|1
|Sakura, Norwalk's newest restaurant will dish o...
|Dec '16
|tom sanford
|1
|Ashley Long (Oct '16)
|Dec '16
|Wondering
|2
|jamie mullins charlies bar
|Oct '16
|barfly101
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC