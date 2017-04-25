Fire salute over soldier's graveApril 25, 1916 Today at
Fifteen members of Company G, Fifth regiment, went to Chicago Junction on the 11:45 o'clock S.N.&M. car, today, to act as escort and fire a salute at the funeral of Glenn Lloyd, a solider of the federal army who died in Mexico since the United States government sent its soldiers to run down the bandit Pancho Villa.
