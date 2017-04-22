EHOVE hires local adult ed instructorsSchool board approves personnel moves. Today at
The meeting began with a special presentation given by assistant director Matt Ehrhardt and three members from the First Robotics team. Nash Lindner , Audie Sutkaytis and Austin Hancock shared their team's accomplishments at the Miami Valley Regional, Pittsburgh Region competitions and the upcoming world championship competition in St. Louis.
