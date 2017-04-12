Crews take down old Home Lumber building'Progress' on Norwalka s new...
The demolition work has started on the old Home Lumber building in Norwalk to make way for a new fire station. "It's exciting to see some progress," Norwalk Fire Chief John Soisson said.
