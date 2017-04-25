Council to hear update on new fire stationMayor and four council...
Mark Schaffer Excavating & Trucking started the demolition process April 12 at the site of the new facility, the former Home Lumber building on Whittlesey Avenue. "Site preparation should continue over the next couple of months.
