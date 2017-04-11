Council to discuss Baines Park shelte...

Council to discuss Baines Park shelter replacement, third taxicab...

Norwalk City Council, during tonight's work session, will hear proposed legislation about a grant to replace the Baines Park shelter and for the city to have its third taxicab franchise. Before council is a resolution for the mayor to authorize a NatureWorks grant agreement with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources for the Baines Park shelter replacement project.

