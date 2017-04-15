Conduit U: Connecting students to careersNorwalk Economic Development ...
EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the first installment in a series of stories provided by Norwalk Economic Development Corp. Executive Director Heather Horowitz, outlining the organization's forthcoming Conduit U program. A decade ago, the work of economic development organizations centered almost entirely around the concepts of building and land availability, business retention and expansion, tax incentives, and local utility capacity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nicole beese
|23 hr
|Mona
|10
|Two arrested in task force, GPD bust -
|Apr 6
|people understand
|9
|Norwalk resident raises concerns about proposed...
|Mar '17
|FormerParatrooper
|1
|Sakura, Norwalk's newest restaurant will dish o...
|Dec '16
|tom sanford
|1
|Ashley Long
|Dec '16
|Wondering
|2
|jamie mullins charlies bar
|Oct '16
|barfly101
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC