Company shifts area ethane pipeline routeNorwalk resident: a oeRight...

The pipeline company that plans to ship ethane from eastern Ohio to a chemical company in Windsor, Ont., has appeared to change strategies in the face of landowner objections, shifting the pipeline's route around contested properties. Kinder Morgan, North America's largest energy-infrastructure company, had petitioned Ohio courts in numerous counties to use eminent-domain rights to build its 12-inch Utopia East pipeline across dozens of properties whose owners refused to grant easements.

