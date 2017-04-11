Calling all churches to share their h...

Calling all churches to share their historyReflectora s managing...

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Norwalk Reflector

With this being Holy Week - the biggest week of the year for all Christians - it got us thinking about how important churches have been to the Norwalk area the last 200 years. As we prepare to ramp up our Norwalk bicentennial coverage, we thought it would be great to take a look at the history of Norwalk churches.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norwalk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nicole beese Apr 9 Woodlawn ave res 8
News Two arrested in task force, GPD bust - Apr 6 people understand 9
News Norwalk resident raises concerns about proposed... Mar '17 FormerParatrooper 1
News Sakura, Norwalk's newest restaurant will dish o... Dec '16 tom sanford 1
Ashley Long Dec '16 Wondering 2
jamie mullins charlies bar Oct '16 barfly101 1
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
See all Norwalk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norwalk Forum Now

Norwalk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norwalk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Norwalk, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,727 • Total comments across all topics: 280,247,295

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC