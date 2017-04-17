Burtons celebrate 60 yearsNew London ...

Burtons celebrate 60 yearsNew London couple were married April 27,...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Norwalk Reflector

They are parents of Lon Burton, of New London; Shawn Burton, of Medina; Vaughn Burton, of Tampa, Fla.; and Dawn Luedy, of Greenwich. They have eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norwalk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nicole beese Sun Mona 10
News Two arrested in task force, GPD bust - Apr 6 people understand 9
News Norwalk resident raises concerns about proposed... Mar '17 FormerParatrooper 1
News Sakura, Norwalk's newest restaurant will dish o... Dec '16 tom sanford 1
Ashley Long Dec '16 Wondering 2
jamie mullins charlies bar Oct '16 barfly101 1
Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16) Oct '16 MAGA 1
See all Norwalk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norwalk Forum Now

Norwalk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norwalk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
 

Norwalk, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,963 • Total comments across all topics: 280,383,620

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC