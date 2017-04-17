Burtons celebrate 60 yearsNew London couple were married April 27,...
They are parents of Lon Burton, of New London; Shawn Burton, of Medina; Vaughn Burton, of Tampa, Fla.; and Dawn Luedy, of Greenwich. They have eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nicole beese
|Sun
|Mona
|10
|Two arrested in task force, GPD bust -
|Apr 6
|people understand
|9
|Norwalk resident raises concerns about proposed...
|Mar '17
|FormerParatrooper
|1
|Sakura, Norwalk's newest restaurant will dish o...
|Dec '16
|tom sanford
|1
|Ashley Long
|Dec '16
|Wondering
|2
|jamie mullins charlies bar
|Oct '16
|barfly101
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC