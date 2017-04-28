breaking Norwalk man, 20, suffers life-threatening injuries in crash

The state Highway Patrol is investigating a serious injury crash that occurred at 6 a.m. today at the intersection of Strecker and Ransom roads in Erie County's Oxford Township. The crash sent one man to Cleveland MetroHealth Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and the other man sought out medical care at Firelands Regional Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries, troopers said.

