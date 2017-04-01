April showers start MondayHighs in 50s, lows in 40s for next several days. Today at

The Norwalk-area forecast for the first day of April calls for mostly cloudy skies, with the high in upper 40s and the low around 34. After that, the temperature ranges will be fairly consistent for the next five days, with highs in the mid to upper 50s and lows in the 40s. Beginning Monday and continuing through Thursday, there is a chance of showers each day, with rain very likely on Monday.

