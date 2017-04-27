alert Milan Ave. to close for about a month
The first phase of work will involve replacing the water main between Marshall and St. Mary's streets, according to Joshua Snyder, director of Public Works for Norwalk. Local motorists are advised to use familiar local routes around this area until further notice.
