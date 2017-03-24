What do you mean this isn't Chicago?Prior to September 1917, Willard...
This year is one of many anniversaries, especially bicentennials such as the city of Norwalk is marking. The settlement of northern Ohio commenced in earnest after the War of 1812 ended in 1815, and many of our towns and townships date from that era.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nicole beese
|15 hr
|Ashley
|5
|Norwalk resident raises concerns about proposed...
|Mar 2
|FormerParatrooper
|1
|Sakura, Norwalk's newest restaurant will dish o...
|Dec '16
|tom sanford
|1
|Ashley Long
|Dec '16
|Wondering
|2
|jamie mullins charlies bar
|Oct '16
|barfly101
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Larry and Carol Bartlett (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|aadrivers
|7
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC