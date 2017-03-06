Undocumented aliens 'key' to Huron Co...

Undocumented aliens 'key' to Huron County's agriculture, make 'big...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Norwalk Reflector

Immigration has become a widespread topic of conversation recently as discussions of ban work their way into homes, work places and schools. But is this just a national concern, or is this an issue that hits closer to home, affecting even Huron County residents? Local officials say its worth our attention here locally as well.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norwalk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nicole beese Sun Norwalk res 1
News Norwalk resident raises concerns about proposed... Mar 2 FormerParatrooper 1
News Sakura, Norwalk's newest restaurant will dish o... Dec '16 tom sanford 1
Ashley Long Dec '16 Wondering 2
jamie mullins charlies bar Oct '16 barfly101 1
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
News Larry and Carol Bartlett (Aug '16) Aug '16 aadrivers 7
See all Norwalk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norwalk Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Huron County was issued at March 08 at 2:22AM EST

Norwalk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norwalk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Surgeon General
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Norwalk, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,462 • Total comments across all topics: 279,392,410

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC