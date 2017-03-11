These area residents have graduated from the patient care technician...
Those adult graduates from the Reflector area are: Jaden Linn and Heather Olvera, both of Norwalk, and Brittany Bauer, of Bellevue. Candy Blanton and Patrizia Minor, both of Sandusky, also graduated from the program.
