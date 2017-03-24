The death of a farmerMarch 24, 1904 Today at
S.S. Truxell, a prominent and well-to-do farmer of Bronson township, died this morning at 12:30 o'clock at his home near the Martin Hester farm after an illness of three or four weeks of heart disease, aged 75 years. He was one of the best known residents of that part of Huron County.
