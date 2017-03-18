The Christie Lane basketball team is ...

The Christie Lane basketball team is preparing to take on a team of...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Norwalk Reflector

The Huron County Bears, the Special Olympics basketball team supported by the Huron County Board of Developmental Disabilities, will be shooting hoops at Norwalk High School with area law enforcement, service and business professionals at 6 p.m. March 23 to benefit the Salvation Army of Norwalk. "We had a tremendous response to our request for players," said Kari Smith, HCBDD's superintendent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norwalk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nicole beese Sat Allen 4
News Norwalk resident raises concerns about proposed... Mar 2 FormerParatrooper 1
News Sakura, Norwalk's newest restaurant will dish o... Dec '16 tom sanford 1
Ashley Long Dec '16 Wondering 2
jamie mullins charlies bar Oct '16 barfly101 1
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
News Larry and Carol Bartlett (Aug '16) Aug '16 aadrivers 7
See all Norwalk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norwalk Forum Now

Norwalk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norwalk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Iraq
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Norwalk, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,929 • Total comments across all topics: 279,668,832

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC