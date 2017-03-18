The Christie Lane basketball team is preparing to take on a team of...
The Huron County Bears, the Special Olympics basketball team supported by the Huron County Board of Developmental Disabilities, will be shooting hoops at Norwalk High School with area law enforcement, service and business professionals at 6 p.m. March 23 to benefit the Salvation Army of Norwalk. "We had a tremendous response to our request for players," said Kari Smith, HCBDD's superintendent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nicole beese
|Sat
|Allen
|4
|Norwalk resident raises concerns about proposed...
|Mar 2
|FormerParatrooper
|1
|Sakura, Norwalk's newest restaurant will dish o...
|Dec '16
|tom sanford
|1
|Ashley Long
|Dec '16
|Wondering
|2
|jamie mullins charlies bar
|Oct '16
|barfly101
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Larry and Carol Bartlett (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|aadrivers
|7
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC