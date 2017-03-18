The Christie Lane basketball team is preparing to take on a team of...

The Huron County Bears, the Special Olympics basketball team supported by the Huron County Board of Developmental Disabilities, will be shooting hoops at Norwalk High School with area law enforcement, service and business professionals at 6 p.m. March 23 to benefit the Salvation Army of Norwalk. "We had a tremendous response to our request for players," said Kari Smith, HCBDD's superintendent.

