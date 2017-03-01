Sparks Farms joins American Angus AssociationNorwalk farm a new...
Sparks Farms of Norwalk is a new member of the American Angus Association, reports Allen Moczygemba, CEO of the national breed organization headquartered in Saint Joseph, Mo. The American Angus Association, with more than 25,000 active adult and junior members, is the largest beef breed association in the world.
