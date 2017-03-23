Obamacare supporters in Norwalk protest repealGroup presents petition ...
Obamacare supporters say the Trumpcare repeal bill goes too far, but Rep. Jim Jordan says it doesn't go far enough. Nine demonstrators protested against Trumpcare, officially known as the American Health Care Act, outside Jordan's Norwalk office Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nicole beese
|Mar 18
|Allen
|4
|Norwalk resident raises concerns about proposed...
|Mar 2
|FormerParatrooper
|1
|Sakura, Norwalk's newest restaurant will dish o...
|Dec '16
|tom sanford
|1
|Ashley Long
|Dec '16
|Wondering
|2
|jamie mullins charlies bar
|Oct '16
|barfly101
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Larry and Carol Bartlett (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|aadrivers
|7
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC