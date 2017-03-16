Norwalkians to get ample opportunity to voice opinions on medical...
UPDATE: State Rep. Stephen Huffman sponsored legislation to legalize medical marijuana in Ohio which was passed by the legislature and signed into law by Gov. John Kasich in June of 2016. Voters did not approve it on the ballot.
