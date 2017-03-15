Norwalk superintendent receives 5-yea...

Norwalk superintendent receives 5-year contract, show of support from ...

The Norwalk City Schools district has locked up its superintendent to a long-term deal, one that will keep him here at least until 2023. In a 4-1 vote Tuesday night, the Norwalk school board agreed to give superintendent George Fisk a five-year contract.

