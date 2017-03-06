Norwalk, St. Paul selling ticketsNorwalk girls in regional semifinal, ...
Norwalk plays Norton in the regional semifinal at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Mansfield Senior High School. Tickets are on sale in the Athletic Department Office from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Pre-sale tickets are $7 and tickets at the door will be $8.
