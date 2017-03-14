Norwalk senior Jiselle Thomas was named the AP Division II All-Ohio...
On Tuesday afternoon, she was named AP Division II All-Ohio Player of the Year after averaging 24 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.5 steals a game for the Norwalk Lady Truckers. She led the Truckers to the first district championship in school history this season.
