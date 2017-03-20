Norwalk senior George Friend earned All-Northern Ohio League second team honors on Monday.
The Norwalk Truckers came away with three nominees while the Willard Flashes matched that with three selections of their own. On the boys side, Norwalk's George Friend and Willard's Nick Cofer were selected to the All-NOL second team as the only two players from the area to earn honors.
