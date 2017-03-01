Norwalk eatery gets new owner, adds frozen yogurt Far Around...
At 10:16 a.m. Sunday, the Bohemian Wrapsody at 5 E. Main St. officially announced who its new owners will be on Facebook. "Same great food with the addition of 'FROZEN YOGURT'! That's right, frozen yogurt has finally come to Norwalk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.
