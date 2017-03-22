Norwalk council passes 1st reading on possible medical-marijuana...
After nearly 90 minutes of discussion by Norwalk city council and local residents Tuesday, council passed the first reading of an ordinance which would allow the cultivation of medical marijuana in the city. Councilmen Chris Mushett and Steve Schumm voted against reading the legislation co-sponsored by Chris Castle and Kelly Beck.
