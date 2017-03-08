North Baltimore gains funding for waterline work
By ERIC SCHAADT Staff Writer NORTH BALTIMORE - A state funding package has been awarded to North Baltimore to finance the next step in a downtown waterline replacement project, Village Council heard Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheCourier.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nicole beese
|Sun
|Norwalk res
|1
|Norwalk resident raises concerns about proposed...
|Mar 2
|FormerParatrooper
|1
|Sakura, Norwalk's newest restaurant will dish o...
|Dec '16
|tom sanford
|1
|Ashley Long
|Dec '16
|Wondering
|2
|jamie mullins charlies bar
|Oct '16
|barfly101
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Larry and Carol Bartlett (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|aadrivers
|7
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC