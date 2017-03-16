New Bohemian Wrapsody owners Kim and Ben Boss, are excited about the...
Bohemian Wrapsody, Dunkin' Donuts and O'Rielly Auto Parts are almost ready to open their doors - a much anticipated move Norwalk has been waiting for, especially since Bohemian announced its new owners will be adding frozen yogurt to the menu. The 5 E. Main St. restaurant welcomed the announcement of new owners Ben and Kimberly Boss with banners across the windows announcing the frozen treat.
