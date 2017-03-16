New Bohemian Wrapsody owners Kim and ...

New Bohemian Wrapsody owners Kim and Ben Boss, are excited about the...

Bohemian Wrapsody, Dunkin' Donuts and O'Rielly Auto Parts are almost ready to open their doors - a much anticipated move Norwalk has been waiting for, especially since Bohemian announced its new owners will be adding frozen yogurt to the menu. The 5 E. Main St. restaurant welcomed the announcement of new owners Ben and Kimberly Boss with banners across the windows announcing the frozen treat.

