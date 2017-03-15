More than 29,000 Walmart associates i...

More than 29,000 Walmart associates in Ohio receive share of $157...

Walmart has announced that more than 850,000 Walmart associates in the U.S., including 4,400 in Northeastern Ohio, and more than 29,000 across the state, have received a share of more than $157 million in cash bonuses based on their stores' performance in the fourth quarter. Walmart associates can earn quarterly bonuses based on the performance of their store.

