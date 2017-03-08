Lawrence and Nancy Schaffer

The couple was married March 2, 1957 and have had the joy of seven children; Mike Schaffer, Patty Bores, Jim Schaffer, Dan Schaffer, all of Monroeville, and Sue Burrow, and Bob Schaffer or Norwalk; and Chuck Garden of Sandusky. Mr. Schaffer is a retired from Bellevue Manufacturing Co.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.