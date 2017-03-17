Knapp murder trial reveals strange angleHere are the top stories in...

Knapp murder trial reveals strange an...

Knapp murder trial reveals strange angle

22 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Reflector

The Ediin murder trial at Casper, Wyo., which was scheduled to start last Monday, is a very remarkable case. The defendant is charged with murdering George Knapp of Chicago, a former Norwalk man.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.

Norwalk, OH

