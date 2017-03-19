Joan SlocumFormer Norwalk woman was 84. Today at
She was born December 5, 1932 in Vickery, Ohio, to the late Howard R. and Myrtle L. Martin, and lived in the Norwalk, Ohio, area most of her life. Joan was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church, Norwalk, Ohio.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nicole beese
|Mar 18
|Allen
|4
|Norwalk resident raises concerns about proposed...
|Mar 2
|FormerParatrooper
|1
|Sakura, Norwalk's newest restaurant will dish o...
|Dec '16
|tom sanford
|1
|Ashley Long
|Dec '16
|Wondering
|2
|jamie mullins charlies bar
|Oct '16
|barfly101
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Larry and Carol Bartlett (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|aadrivers
|7
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC