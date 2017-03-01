Investors hear about economic accomplishmentsNorwalk Economic...

Investors hear about economic accompl...

All three got equal time Tuesday morning as the Norwalk Economic Development Corp. hosted a breakfast for investors at which officials reviewed the organization's accomplishments over the past year, what is happening and services available now to plans for the future. Past-president Deb Reed discussed some of the board's accomplishments over the past year, including the opening of the NEDC new offices and development center located at 12 Benedict Ave. Another big accomplishment during 2016 was NEDC's successful participation in the Site Ohio program, which was a competitive process at the state level among Ohio communities to receive certification for industrial sites.

