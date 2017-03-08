Huron County Master Gardeners deserve thanksLocal master gardeners...
Members have donated more than 4,027 hours to this area in 2016 for a value of $94,852.56. Using integrated pest management techniques, dealing with invasive species, encouraging backyard/local food production and practicing environmental horticulture, members have worked to improve our county.
