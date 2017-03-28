Hollinger

Hollinger

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Norwalk Reflector

With the talk of whether or not to allow a medical marijuana cultivation facility, another discussion has started not just with the effects of bringing it into Norwalk - both good and bad - but also the effects of use on the body. According to local health leaders, though there are some known facts, not much research has been done on the matter due to legal restrictions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norwalk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nicole beese Mon Ashley 5
News Norwalk resident raises concerns about proposed... Mar 2 FormerParatrooper 1
News Sakura, Norwalk's newest restaurant will dish o... Dec '16 tom sanford 1
Ashley Long Dec '16 Wondering 2
jamie mullins charlies bar Oct '16 barfly101 1
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
News Larry and Carol Bartlett (Aug '16) Aug '16 aadrivers 7
See all Norwalk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norwalk Forum Now

Norwalk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norwalk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
  1. Oakland
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Norwalk, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,756 • Total comments across all topics: 279,912,887

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC